LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The euro gave up gains against the dollar and fell to a session low on Thursday hurt by weak French manufacturing activity.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3199 on trading platform EBS, and down marginally on the day. It was trading at around $1.3235 before the French PMI survey was released at 0758 GMT.

Against the yen also, the euro dropped to a session low of 109.729 yen.