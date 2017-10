LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The euro was steady versus the dollar and German Bund futures were little changed after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold at 1 percent on Wednesday, as expected by the market.

The euro was last down 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3152.

German Bunds were also little changed after the rate decision, up 30 ticks on the day at 138.59.

ECB President Mario Draghi’s news conference was scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT.