Euro falls to 2-mth low versus dollar, yen on Spain worries
April 16, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar and yen on Monday as concerns about Spain’s budget deficit pushed bond yields sharply higher and drove investors to cut exposure to the euro zone.

The common currency fell to $1.29945 against the dollar on trading platform EBS, down around 0.5 percent on the day and breaking below reported options structures at $1.30.

The euro dropped to 104.66 against the safe haven Japanese yen, with traders citing stop loss orders below 104.60 yen.

Broad demand for the dollar pushed the greenback to a 1-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.92517 francs.

