Euro retreats, Bunds erase losses after Spain auction

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The euro retreated from a session high against the dollar on Thursday after Spain auctioned two- and 10-year bonds with good bid to cover ratios, paring gains as the auction failed to alleviate concerns about Spain’s long-term fiscal outlook.

The common currency briefly rose to $1.3166 on trading platform EBS, from around $1.3151 beforehand. It soon pared gains to last trade almost flat on the day at $1.3129.

German Bund futures were last flat on the day at 140.36, erasing earlier losses with one analyst citing the fact the auction was priced below the secondary market.