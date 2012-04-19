FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro retreats, Bunds erase losses after Spain auction
April 19, 2012
April 19, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Euro retreats, Bunds erase losses after Spain auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The euro retreated from a session high against the dollar on Thursday after Spain auctioned two- and 10-year bonds with good bid to cover ratios, paring gains as the auction failed to alleviate concerns about Spain’s long-term fiscal outlook.

The common currency briefly rose to $1.3166 on trading platform EBS, from around $1.3151 beforehand. It soon pared gains to last trade almost flat on the day at $1.3129.

German Bund futures were last flat on the day at 140.36, erasing earlier losses with one analyst citing the fact the auction was priced below the secondary market.

