FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, Swiss franc hit 3-wk high vs broadly weaker dollar
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Euro, Swiss franc hit 3-wk high vs broadly weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a three-week high against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke maintained a dovish stance on monetary policy after a Federal Reserve meeting.

The common currency rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.32635, its highest level since early April and triggering reported stop loss buy orders at $1.3240.

The gains helped push the dollar to a three-week low against a basket of currencies of 78.823.

The greenback also fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9058 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since April 3.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.