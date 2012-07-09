FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 9, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

Euro hits session high vs dlr after EU Commission comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The euro reversed earlier losses to hit a session high against the dollar on Monday, helped by the EU Commission saying there will be no need for sovereign guarantees for recapitalisating euro zone banks once a banking supervisory body is in place.

The euro rose around 0.2 percent on the day to a session high of $1.2316, recovering from an earlier fall to a two-year low of $1.2225. Traders reported stop loss orders at $1.2320 and offers from central banks around $1.2340.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
