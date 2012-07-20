FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro, equities fall as Spanish region seeks debt help
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Euro, equities fall as Spanish region seeks debt help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The euro fell broadly on Friday and European equities extended losses after Spain’s Valencia region said it will seek central government help to repay debt.

The euro hit a session low against the dollar of $1.21903, from around $1.2233 beforehand.

The single currency also hit record lows against the higher-yielding Australian dollar at A$1.1727 and the Canadian dollar at C$1.2310.

The FTSEurofirst 300 extended lossts to 0.7 percent, hitting a session low of 1,056.61 points. Spain’s IBEX index hit its lowest in over five weeks at 6,441 points, down 2.8 percent on the day.

