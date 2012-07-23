FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits fresh 2-yr low versus safe haven dollar
July 23, 2012 / 8:13 AM / 5 years ago

Euro hits fresh 2-yr low versus safe haven dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses to hit a fresh two-year low against a broadly stronger dollar on Monday on concerns Spain may need a full sovereign bailout that sent peripheral bond yields sharply higher and drove investors to sell the single currency.

The euro fell around 0.6 percent on the day against the dollar to $1.20821 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 2010.

Demand for safe haven currencies pushed the dollar to a 19-month high versus the Swiss franc of 0.9939 francs.

The dollar index hit a two-year high of 83.835.

