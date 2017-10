LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro reversed losses to hit a session high against the dollar on Wednesday, with traders citing a media report that European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny saw grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a banking licence.

The euro jumped to $1.2115 from around $1.2060 beforehand. It then pared gains to last trade up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.2081.