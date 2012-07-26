FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Euro, shares rise and Bunds fall on Draghi comments
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro, shares rise and Bunds fall on Draghi comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The euro and European shares rose on Thursday and German Bund futures fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

The euro turned positive on the day versus the dollar to hit a session high of $1.2177, from around $1.2130 before the comments.

The FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains, rising 0.3 percent to 1,021.14 points by 1014 GMT.

German Bund futures turned negative. The Bund gave up the day’s gains to stand down 11 ticks on the day at 144.58.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.