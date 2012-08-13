FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

Euro rises to session high versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Monday on stop-loss buying, traders said, with many expecting it to trade within well-worn ranges amid falling volumes.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.2321 on trading platform EBS, rising past stop-loss buy orders above $1.2310. Offers to sell the euro were reported above $1.2330/50, traders said.

“I think it’ll be rangebound until September,” a London-based trader said, adding that he expected the euro to trade between $1.2220 and $1.2370 this week.

