Euro rises to 7-week high versus dollar after French PMI
August 23, 2012

Euro rises to 7-week high versus dollar after French PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a fresh seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday after purchasing managers’ surveys on French manufacturing and services sector activity were not as bad as forecast.

The euro rose to $1.2564 on EBS trading platform, its highest level since early July, with traders saying macro funds were buying the currency.

The euro’s gains helped push the dollar index to a two-month low of 81.317.

The dollar also fell to a seven-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.95605 francs on EBS trading platform, while sterling rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to hit a three-month high of $1.5908.

