FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro turns higher on day vs dollar after Nowotny comments
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Euro turns higher on day vs dollar after Nowotny comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The euro cut losses against the dollar on Wednesday to trade slightly higher on the day after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the exchange rate was “not a matter of major concern.”

The euro rose back above $1.33 to $1.3310 on trading platform EBS from $1.3274 before Nowotny’s comments.

His comments were in contrast to that of Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker who on Tuesday said that the euro was “dangerously high”.

Juncker’s comments weighed on the euro, with the single currency losing more that 1 percent against the yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.