Euro turns higher on day vs dollar after Nowotny comments

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The euro cut losses against the dollar on Wednesday to trade slightly higher on the day after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the exchange rate was “not a matter of major concern.”

The euro rose back above $1.33 to $1.3310 on trading platform EBS from $1.3274 before Nowotny’s comments.

His comments were in contrast to that of Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker who on Tuesday said that the euro was “dangerously high”.

Juncker’s comments weighed on the euro, with the single currency losing more that 1 percent against the yen.