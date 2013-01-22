Euro falls versus dollar, drops 1 percent versus yen

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The euro turned lower against the dollar and shed more than 1 percent against the yen on Tuesday after European shares lost ground on talk of large German banks having been asked to split their investment banking operations.

The dollar also fell more than 1 percent against the yen , extending losses to a session low of 88.47 yen after the Bank of Japan’s monetary easing measures disappointing some who had geared up for a more aggressive response.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.32710 while the single currency fell 1.5 percent to 117.47 yen.