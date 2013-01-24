Euro falls to day's lows versus dollar after French PMI

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday after a purchasing managers’ survey showed French business activity shrank much more than expected in January.

The composite PMI index, covering activity in the services and manufacturing sectors, dropped to 42.7 for January from 44.6 in December.

The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to hit $1.3286, down from around $1.3329 before the data.

Broad gains in the dollar also pushed it to its highest in two months against the Canadian dollar of C$1.0008, with the Canadian currency staying under pressure after the Bank of Canada held interest rates and said a rate rise was “less imminent”.