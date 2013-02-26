FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to session high versus dollar
February 26, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Euro rises to session high versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as some investors and speculators bought the common currency back after it tumbled to a seven-week low earlier on fears of a political deadlock in Italy.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3119 and was up 0.4 percent on the day against the dollar. Traders said a U.S. investment bank was the main buyer of the euro and cited stop-loss orders above $1.3120 which was close to its 100-day moving average of $1.3123.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
