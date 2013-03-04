FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops to session low vs dollar after Sentix data
March 4, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Euro drops to session low vs dollar after Sentix data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low on Monday and not far from a 2-1/2 month trough after euro zone sentiment tumbled in March and added to speculation that the European Central Bank may lower rates in the near term.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.29825, not far from a 2-1/2 month low of $1.2966 struck on Friday. Option barriers are cited at $1.2950.

Investors have stepped up selling the euro in the past few weeks on poor euro zone data which has kept alive risks of a recession and monetary easing by the ECB.

The euro was also down 0.3 percent against the yen at 121.50.

