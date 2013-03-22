FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Euro hits two-week low vs yen after German Ifo
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Euro hits two-week low vs yen after German Ifo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-week low versus the yen and German stocks extended losses on Friday after a German Ifo business climate index fell in March.

The euro dropped to 121.44 yen, its lowest level since March 5, before paring losses to last trade down 0.6 percent on the day to 121.61 yen.

Against the dollar, the euro was close to flat on the day at $1.2903, having slipped briefly to $1.2894 after the Ifo data.

Germany’s benchmark DAX extended losses to reach new session lows. The DAX was down 0.5 percent at 7,893.56 points by 0908 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.