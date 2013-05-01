FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Euro rises to two-month high versus weak dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a two-month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive stimulus programme continued to hurt the U.S. currency.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3213, its highest since Feb. 25, breaking through a reported options barrier at $1.3200. Traders reported large option expiries at $1.3200, which could keep the single currency pinned to that level.

The dollar index dropped as low as 81.495, its weakest since late February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
