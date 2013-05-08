RPT-Euro rises after German industry data, Bunds pare gains

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and Bund futures paired gains on Wednesday after German industrial output rose more than expected in March.

The euro rose to $1.3145 from $1.3123 before the data was released with stop-loss buy orders cited above $1.3150. Near term resistance is at its 100-day moving average of $1.31564.

German Bund futures pared gains, last trading 10 ticks higher on the day at 145.53, having risen as high as 145.72 earlier in the session.