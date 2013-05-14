RPT-Euro gains against dollar and pound after Spanish debt sale

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and a near three-week high against the British pound on Tuesday on signs of healthy demand for Spanish debt at a bond sale, traders said.

The euro rose to $1.3030 from around $1.2995, up 0.5 percent on the day, with offers cited around $1.3045/50 and stops placed at $1.3055.

It also rose more than 0.2 percent against sterling to hit 85.065 pence, its strongest since April 25. It faced resistance at the April 25 high of 85.33 pence and the 55-day moving average at 85.34 pence.