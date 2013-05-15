Euro falls to 6-wk low vs dollar as German, French GDP data hurt

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a six-week low against a buoyant dollar on Wednesday, hurt by worse-than-expected German and French gross domestic product (GDP) data, which kept alive chances of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

The euro fell to $1.2897 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since early April. It has lost over 2 percent on the year against the dollar.

The dollar rose to a fresh 4-1/2 year high against the yen of 102.46 yen, with traders citing an option barrier at 102.50 yen.

The dollar also hit a 9-month high against the Swiss franc , gaining to 0.9686 francs, its highest since August 2012.

The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 11-month low of $0.9873.