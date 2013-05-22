RPT-Euro hits 3-1/2 yr high versus yen, rallies against Swiss franc

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a 3-1/2 year peak against the yen and a four-month high against the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors demand for safe-haven currencies waned on falling borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries.

The euro rose to 133.14 yen, pushing past a reported option barrier at 133 yen to trade at its highest since January 2010. So far this year, the euro is up 16 percent.

The euro also rose to 1.2546 Swiss francs, its highest since January 18. Traders cited an option barrier at 1.2550 francs.