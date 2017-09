LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a two-month high against the dollar on Tuesday in lower volumes, with traders citing position squaring for the move higher in the single currency.

The euro hit a peak of $1.34065, its highest since June 19 and up 0.5 percent on the day.

A narrowing of spreads between 10-year U.S. yields and German bunds also helped the single currency.