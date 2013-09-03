FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro drops to 1-1/2 month low versus buoyant dollar
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

Euro drops to 1-1/2 month low versus buoyant dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a 1-1/2 month low against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed by expectations that the European Central Bank will reiterate its pledge to keep rates low to ensure an economic recovery is sustained.

The ECB’s rate-setting committee meets this Thursday.

In contrast, traders are expecting the Federal Reserve to start unwinding stimulus, perhaps as early as this month.

The euro dropped to $1.31635 its lowest since July 22 and down 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar index was up 0.36 percent at 82.379.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.