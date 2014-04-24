Euro falls on ECB Draghi's comments on further monetary easing

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The euro gave up gains against the dollar on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi flagged the bank could make asset purchases to ward off the threat of disinflation.

Draghi added that undue tightening of monetary conditions could lead to negative deposit rates.

The euro fell to $1.3815 after his comments from around $1.3835 beforehand, leaving it unchanged on the day.

Earlier, the euro had edged up to hit the day’s high of $1.38435 after a better-than-expected German IFO survey.