Euro falls to 8-month low versus dollar, 2-year trough vs sterling
July 23, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Euro falls to 8-month low versus dollar, 2-year trough vs sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The euro hit an 8-month low against the dollar on Wednesday on diverging interest rate outlooks for the United States and euro zone and a view that the euro zone economy would be hurt by further sanctions on Russia.

The euro’s weakness was broad-based. It hit its lowest since August 2012 against the British pound - 78.83 pence, with some investors positioning for hawkish minutes from the Bank of England later in the day.

Against the dollar, the euro fell to $1.3455, its lowest since November 2013 and investors expected more losses in coming days. The euro was also down 0.2 percent at 136.45 yen .

Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
