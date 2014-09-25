FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls to 22-month low against buoyant dollar
#Market News
September 25, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Euro falls to 22-month low against buoyant dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in 22 months against the dollar on Thursday, amid prospects of diverging monetary policies between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The single currency fell to $1.27305 on trading platform EBS, its lowest since November 2012 and down 0.3 percent on the day.

The drop followed widening yield differentials between US 10-year Treasuries and their German counterparts . The yield spread between the two trades near 15-year highs, driving more investors to buy the dollar.

The dollar index rose 0.35 percent to hit a fresh 4-year high of 85.342 (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
