Euro slides to 11-month low against yen, volatility rises

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The euro skidded to a fresh 11-month low against the safe-haven yen on Thursday as euro zone peripheral bonds came under pressure and as global growth worries sent investors in search of refuge.

The euro fell 1 percent against the Japanese currency to 134.36 yen on trading platform EBS. Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.2720.

The moves came as Greek 10-year bond yields rose by one percentage point, on mounting worries over the likelihood of early elections in Greece next year and a risky plan to leave the bailout programme a year ahead of time.

German 10-year Bund yields, meanwhile, fell to a record low of 0.716 percent as investors sought safe havens to park their money in.

The euro’s drop also saw a rise in implied volatility -- a gauge of how sharp swings are likely to be. The euro/dollar one-month implied vol rose to 8.15 percent, its highest level since Sept. 2013, according to Reuters data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Anirban Nag)