LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The euro fell below $1.27 for the first time in a week on Wednesday on a newswire report that at least 11 banks are set to fail the European Central Bank’s stress tests, results of which are due to be released on Sunday.

The euro fell to a week’s low of $1.26805 on trading platform EBS, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The report, by Spanish news agency EFE, cited unnamed financial sources.