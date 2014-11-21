FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro extends losses as Draghi's comments on more action weigh
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Euro extends losses as Draghi's comments on more action weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The euro fell sharply against the dollar and the yen on Friday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said inflation expectations were declining to levels that would be deemed excessively low, keeping the door open for further easing.

The euro shed 1 percent against the yen to 146.72 yen , while it dropped 0.6 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.2450.

Draghi also said the central bank is ready to act in a timely manner if low inflation persists. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.