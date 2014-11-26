FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro dips after ECB's Constancio says can decide on QE in Q1
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Euro dips after ECB's Constancio says can decide on QE in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Euro dipped to a day’s low on Wednesday after European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said that the bank will be able to gauge in the first quarter of next year whether it needs to start buying sovereign bonds.

The euro slipped to $1.2454, down 0.15 percent on the day from around $1.2467 before his comments. Constancio also said that buying sovereign bonds, or quantitative easing, would influence inflation expectations and the euro.

The euro has shed more than 9 percent against the dollar so far this year, as investors priced in a chance of outright bond-buying by the ECB as it grapples with sluggish growth and the threat of deflation. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.