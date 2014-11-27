Euro back under $1.25 after Spanish inflation data

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday after Spanish data showed consumer prices falling more than expected this month, fueling concerns that deflation is taking hold in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy.

EU-harmonised inflation fell by 0.5 percent year-on-year, flash data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) showed, compared with a consensus forecast for a 0.3 percent drop and a 0.2 percent decline a month earlier.

The euro fell to $1.2491 after the data from around $1.25135 beforehand, down 0.1 percent on the day.

Markets expect the European Central Bank will take aggressive monetary easing measures to counter the threat of deflation, thereby putting downward pressure on the euro. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Jamie McGeever)