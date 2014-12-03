Euro hits 27-month low vs buoyant dollar on ECB easing bets

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The euro hit its weakest in over two years against a strong dollar on Wednesday, a day ahead of a crucial European Central Bank meeting that could pave the way for more easing measures in the euro zone.

The euro sank to $1.2352 on trading platform EBS, its lowest since August 2012 with traders citing options barriers at $1.2350.

The ECB will hold a meeting on Thursday followed by a news conference. President Mario Draghi will be closely watched for any hints that the central bank could launch a bond-buying programme in an effort to shore up the euro zone economy and boost stubbornly low inflation.