Euro skids on Greece, German lender worries
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Euro skids on Greece, German lender worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The euro fell by over one percent against the dollar and the yen to hit ten-day lows on Tuesday, hurt by worries over whether Greece can secure financial aid before it runs out of cash in three weeks.

Traders also cited a media report on the near-collapse of a big German lender as weighing on the single currency.

The euro fell to $1.07195, its weakest since March 20, as the single currency headed towards the end of its worst quarter on record.

The euro also fell over 1 percent to a ten-day low against the yen to 128.765.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday appealed for an “honest compromise” with lenders but warned Greece would not agree to an “unconditional” one, after its biggest creditor demanded it do more to show commitment to reform. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Anirban Nag)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
