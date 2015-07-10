Euro jumps 2 percent vs yen on expectations of a Greek deal

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The euro jumped 2 percent against the safe-haven yen and more than 1 percent against the dollar on Friday, on growing hopes for a solution to the Greek crisis at the weekend that could allow the debt-laden country to stay in the euro zone.

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday euro zone finance ministers may make a “major decision” when they hold an emergency session on Saturday to weigh a new Greek proposal for emergency funding.

The euro rose to a one-week high of 136.57 yen, while it added 1.1 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.1167, its strongest in nine days. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)