FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro jumps 2 percent vs yen on expectations of a Greek deal
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Euro jumps 2 percent vs yen on expectations of a Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The euro jumped 2 percent against the safe-haven yen and more than 1 percent against the dollar on Friday, on growing hopes for a solution to the Greek crisis at the weekend that could allow the debt-laden country to stay in the euro zone.

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday euro zone finance ministers may make a “major decision” when they hold an emergency session on Saturday to weigh a new Greek proposal for emergency funding.

The euro rose to a one-week high of 136.57 yen, while it added 1.1 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.1167, its strongest in nine days. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.