Euro rises above $1.35, highest since Dec 2011

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The euro hit a 14-month high versus the dollar on Wednesday, rising above $1.3500 and reaching its highest level since December 2011.

The euro rose to as high as $1.3508 on trading platform EBS, and was last up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday at $1.3504. The $1.3500 level has been viewed as key technical resistance, and a clear bounce beyond that could set the euro up for more gains, analysts say.

Some upbeat German economic data and signs European banks may have turned the corner have bolstered hopes that the worst of the euro zone’s crisis has passed.