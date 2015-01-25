FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits 11-year low as anti-austerity party wins Greek election
#Market News
January 25, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Euro hits 11-year low as anti-austerity party wins Greek election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The euro hit a fresh 11-year low on Monday as Greece’s Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election, putting Athens on a collision course with international lenders.

The euro fell to $1.1098 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since September 2003. It last traded at $1.1132, down about 0.8 percent compared to late U.S. trade on Friday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Paul Tait)

