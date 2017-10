SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - The euro spiked to its highest in three weeks against a fast falling U.S. dollar in early Asian trade on Thursday after dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chairman forced markets to cut long dollar positions.

The common currency jumped 1.5 percent on the day to $1.3167 . The dollar index slumped 2.6 percent to 82.524 in late New York/early Asia trade.

The Australian dollar flew up to $0.9281, having been as low as $0.9092 at one stage on Wednesday.