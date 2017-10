TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - The euro fell to three-month low against the dollar and the yen on Monday after Greek voters mauled pro-bailout parties while the French ousted incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of bailout measures for indebted countries and an advocate of austerity measures.

The euro fell to as low as $1.2978, its lowest level since mid-February, with $1.2950 seen as a major support for the currency pair. The euro also fell to 103.52 yen.