TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh two-year low of $1.2324 after China’s official PMI came in below expectations, sending risk currencies such as the euro and the Aussie lower.

China’s official PMI came in at 50.4, dropping from 53.3 in April and falling short of market expectations of 52.2, fanning worries about the slowdown in the Chinese economy.