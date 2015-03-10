FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro slips to lowest since Sept 2003 against dollar
March 10, 2015 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

Euro slips to lowest since Sept 2003 against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - The euro slid to a near 12-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, as the U.S. currency found steady bids on the back of expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as mid-year.

The European Central Bank, in contrast, remains deeply committed to monetary easing. It just launched its 1 trillion euro bond buying programme on Monday, driving euro zone debt yields lower to weigh on the euro.

The euro went as low as $1.0808, down 0.4 percent, its lowest since September 2003.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

