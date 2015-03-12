FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro slips to new 12-year low against dollar
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Euro slips to new 12-year low against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - The euro slipped to a fresh 12-year low against the dollar on Thursday as the common currency continued to buckle under pressure felt since the European Central Bank launched its quantitative easing scheme at the start of the week.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.0515 after reaching $1.0508, its lowest since March 2003.

The ECB kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme on Monday and has dented the euro’s appeal by driving yields of many euro zone bonds deeper into negative territory and others to all-time lows. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.