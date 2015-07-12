FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls ahead of euro zone decision on Greek bailout
#Market News
July 12, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Euro falls ahead of euro zone decision on Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The euro fell in early trade on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of a meeting of euro zone leaders who are demanding tough reforms from Greece in exchange for a new financial plan to rescue the heavily indebted country from bankruptcy.

The single currency fell to $1.1097 according to Reuters data, from $1.1162 in late trade on Friday.

Greece’s 18 euro zone partners want Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to push legislation through parliament before releasing funds to avert a state bankruptcy and starting negotiations on a third bailout programme.

Against the Swiss franc the euro eased to around 1.0425 francs, from around 1.0480 francs late last week.

The dollar fell more than half a yen to around 122.05 yen as the uncertainty over Greece’s future in the euro zone boosted the “safe haven” Japanese currency. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
