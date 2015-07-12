Euro falls ahead of euro zone decision on Greek bailout

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The euro fell in early trade on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of a meeting of euro zone leaders who are demanding tough reforms from Greece in exchange for a new financial plan to rescue the heavily indebted country from bankruptcy.

The single currency fell to $1.1097 according to Reuters data, from $1.1162 in late trade on Friday.

Greece’s 18 euro zone partners want Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to push legislation through parliament before releasing funds to avert a state bankruptcy and starting negotiations on a third bailout programme.

Against the Swiss franc the euro eased to around 1.0425 francs, from around 1.0480 francs late last week.

The dollar fell more than half a yen to around 122.05 yen as the uncertainty over Greece’s future in the euro zone boosted the “safe haven” Japanese currency. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gareth Jones)