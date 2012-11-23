Euro rises to fresh three-week high after German IFO

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a three-week high against the dollar while European stocks trimmed losses on Friday after German IFO numbers showed a surprise improvement in business sentiment.

The euro touched a fresh three-week high of 1.2913 from $1.2880 before the data and breaking through resistance level of $1.2910, its 55-day moving average, after data showed the German business climate index had risen to 101.4 in Novemeber.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed losses after the data to trade down 0.2 percent at 1,101.35 points, off a session low of 1,100.51.