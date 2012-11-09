FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops to two-month low versus buoyant dollar
November 9, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Euro drops to two-month low versus buoyant dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses to hit a two-month low against the dollar and a fresh one-month trough versus the yen on Friday as investors sold the single currency on grim economic prospects and uncertainty over aid to Greece and Spain.

The euro fell to $1.2715 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Sept. 7 with stop loss sell orders triggered on its move below $1.2720. More stops were cited below $1.2715 while traders reported talk of an option barrier at $1.2700.

The euro also fell against the yen to a fresh low of 100.85 yen, triggering reported stop loss sell orders below 100.90 yen. More stops were said to be around 100.80 yen.

The dollar rose to a two-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9483 francs.

