Euro extends drop after German PMI, Aussie at 2-mth low

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses to drop to fresh session lows against the dollar and the yen on Thursday after a German PMI survey showed the manufacturing sector shrinking for the first time this year in March.

The euro fell past stops below $1.3170 to drop to $1.31512 on trading platform EBS, down 0.4 percent on the day. The euro fell 0.8 percent to 109.18 yen.

The Australian dollar also fell to a fresh two-month low of $1.0368 against the U.S. dollar as euro zone PMI surveys added to worries of a global slowdown after a flash Chinese PMI survey showed factory acvitity there dropping.