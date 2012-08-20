FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls after Bundesbank criticism of ECB bond buying
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Euro falls after Bundesbank criticism of ECB bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The euro turned lower on the day on Monday, falling to session lows against the dollar and the yen after the German Bundesbank reiterated its opposition to bond purchases by the European Central Bank.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2317 from around $1.2344 before the Bundesbank comments were published. The euro fell to a session low of 97.87 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Earlier the common currency came under pressure after a German Finance Ministry official said they were not aware of any plans by the European Central Bank to target bond spreads.

