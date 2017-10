LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses against the dollar on Thursday after German PMI data showed a modest improvement in the services industry, easing some concerns about euro zone growth after poor French PMI data earlier. ID:nL9E8G101W]

The euro rose to $1.2973 after the German data from around $1.2950 beforehand, but still down 0.6 percent on the day.