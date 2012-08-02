FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises briefly after Spanish bond sale
August 2, 2012

Euro rises briefly after Spanish bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Thursday after a Spanish bond sale drew decent demand and as investors positioned for the possibility of strong action by the European Central Bank later to tackle the debt crisis.

The euro briefly rose around 0.4 percent to a high of $1.2282 on EBS trading platform on news that Spain sold more than three billion euros in bonds, from around $1.2268 beforehand.

It then dipped back to $1.2273 as details showed Spain paid a higher price to borrow.

